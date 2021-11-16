Rex Ryan Says He’d Bench 1 Notable Starting Quarterback

During this past Sunday’s game for the Denver Broncos, veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made a lousy attempt at stopping Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on a fumble return. Many people thought Bridgewater was making a business decision on the play.

While on ESPN’s Get UP this Monday, former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on that specific play. He was so disgusted with Bridgewater’s effort that he believes the Broncos should bench him.

“I’d bench his a**,” Ryan said on Bridgewater, via Sportscasting. “You’re not Peyton Manning, dude. You got two gloves. Go tackles his a**.”

If Bridgewater made a better attempt on the play, Slay probably doesn’t go all the way to the end zone. Instead, the Eagles put another seven points on the board and blew the doors off that game.

Speaking to reporters this week, Bridgewater owned up to his mistake.

“I’m right there, the opportunity to just dive, sacrifice, do whatever I can to help the team, and in that moment I failed,” Bridgewater said, via ESPN. “I own up to it. … That’s one of those moments I have to own up to the fact I didn’t give everything I had in me on that play.”

Bridgewater added that it was tough to watch that play during the Broncos’ latest film session.

“It definitely was, especially when you slow it down. In real time it’s like everything’s happening fast, you’ve got the sideline to your advantage … and then when you slow it down with the clicker in your hand, it’s like man, this is bad.”

As of now, the Broncos don’t plan on making a change at quarterback. Regardless of what Ryan wants, one bad play from Bridgewater isn’t going to define his tenure in Denver.