Robert Griffin III Reacts To Russell Wilson Getting Booed In Seattle

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Russell Wilson did not have a warm homecoming to Seattle on Monday night.

The Denver Broncos quarterback, making his return to the place where he spent the first decade of his NFL career, was booed heavily from the time he touched the field in pregame warmups. Wilson's team would go on to lose 17-16, much to the delight of the hostile crowd.

Given all Wilson accomplished in a Seahawks uniform, many people thought it was unfair the way he was treated by the 12th Man. ESPN's Robert Griffin III called the Seahawks fans out on Wednesday morning.

"It’s been a couple days but the boos for Russell Wilson in Seattle were UNCALLED FOR," Griffin tweeted. "Both sides wanted to move on and Russell is the ONLY QB TO WIN A SUPER BOWL in Seattle. The Seahawks got a huge haul in return for him via trade and he EARNED a better reception than that."

Wilson was asked postgame how he felt about the jeering crowd.

“No, it didn’t bother me,” he said. “This is a hostile environment. It always has been. I didn’t expect them to give a round of applause every once in a while, you know. So I think that – like I would say, I gave everything I had every day here. Every day. Anybody that says anything else, they’re completely wrong. I gave everything I had every day. So I know that for a fact.

“Like I said, I have some amazing teammates on the other side of that field that I love to death and gave everything I had to them; they gave everything they had to me. God brought me somewhere else. I’m here in Denver. I’m excited where we’re going. So I’m just grateful. I give the glory to God because he’s given me the gift of playing this game.”

Russ will look for his first win as a Bronco this Sunday against the Houston Texans.