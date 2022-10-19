Russell Wilson Appears To Have Made Decision On 'Let's Ride'

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Throughout this season, Russell Wilson has finished most of his press conferences with the catchphrase "Broncos Country, let's ride."

Wilson received a lot of heat in Week 5 for saying "let's ride" after the Broncos' embarrassing loss to the Colts on Thursday Night Football.

After dropping the following game to the Chargers, Wilson decided to ditch his catchphrase. Many fans thought he was just temporarily deflated by the team's slump.

On Wednesday, however, Wilson once again held a press conference without saying "Broncos Country, let's ride." At this point, it seems like he has abandoned that catchphrase.

Wilson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. However, he's going to do everything in his power to play this Sunday against the Jets.

“I’m doing everything that I can to get ready to roll. That’s always my mentality,” Wilson said, via Zac Stevens. “If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try and do everything I can to be ready.”

Wilson can certainly use a bounce-back performance this weekend. It would go a long way for him and the rest of the team.