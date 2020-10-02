Russell Wilson Reacts To Brett Rypien’s Performance Against Jets

Brett Rypien’s first NFL start is going swimmingly thus far. Even Russell Wilson is taking note on how the second-year pro is performing.

Rypien, who made his debut in relief of Jeff Driskel last Sunday, drew the starting nod tonight against the New York Jets. Through nearly three quarters, he’s looking sharp.

The nephew of former Washington Redskins Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, Brett Rypien has completed 15-of-21 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. It was his second scoring toss that caught the eye of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

It came on a seven-yard throw to Tim Patrick in the third quarter to put the Broncos up 24-16. Patrick beat Jets cornerback Pierre Desir and Rypien threw a perfect ball, which resulted in a shoutout from Russell Wilson on Twitter.

“Rypien makin’ plays!” Wilson wrote.

Rypien makin’ plays! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 2, 2020

Here’s a look at the play Wilson was referring to, the touchdown pass from Rypien to Patrick.

Right now, Rypien and the Broncos are 15 minutes away from their first win of the season. They lead the Jets 24-16 and have the ball in New York territory to start the fourth quarter.

You can watch on NFL Network.