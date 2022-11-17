Russell Wilson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Performance

The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson this past offseason with the intent that he'd elevate them from a competitive team to a title contender. So far this season, that hasn't happened.

Denver enters Week 11 of the season with a 3-6 record. The offense is averaging 14.6 points per game, the lowest mark in the league.

Wilson is completing 57.4 percent of his passes this season for 1,980 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Those are underwhelming numbers for a quarterback of his caliber.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Wilson owned up to his mistakes. He told reporters that he needs to play better during the second half of the season.

“First of all, I have to play better,” Wilson said. “I’ve got to find ways to make some more plays for us, more touchdowns. And it’s something that you continue to work for every day. You focus on the little things, the fundamentals, the little things of the game.

The Broncos will face the Raiders this Sunday at home.

Maybe this will be the week that Wilson has a vintage performance.