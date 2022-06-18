Russell Wilson Has Telling Comment About Joining Broncos

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos changed the landscape of the league earlier this offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

On Friday, Wilson addressed his outlook in Denver while at his football camp.

While speaking to the public, Wilson revealed what made the Broncos an appealing suitor for him.

"Once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance," Wilson said.

Wilson started his career in Seattle on the right note, earning a plethora of Pro Bowl nods and making a pair of Super Bowl appearances.

Unfortunately for Wilson, the past few years have been a grind for both him and the Seahawks. Now, he'll get the chance to jump-start his career in the Mile High City.

"It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff," he told reporters.

Ironically enough, the Broncos will start the regular season on the road against the Seahawks.