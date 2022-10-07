Russell Wilson Is Getting Cooked On Social Media After Embarrassing Performance

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson had a brutal performance on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, completing just 53.8 percent of his pass attempts for 274 yards with two interceptions. It was easily his worst game in a Denver Broncos uniform.

In overtime, Wilson missed a wide-open K.J. Hamler for what would've been a game-winning touchdown.

Wilson owned up to his mistakes during his press conference, saying, "It's very simple - at the end of the day I've got to be better, I've got to play better."

Not even Wilson's postgame press conference would save him from the backlash he's receiving on social media. He's getting hit with criticism from any and every angle.

"Tonight Russell Wilson often made Baker Mayfield look like Tom Brady," Skip Bayless said.

"Broncos fans leaving in a tie game, Russell Wilson broke them," one person tweeted.

"You know what we're really finding out? Pete Carroll protected Russell Wilson from A TON of flak," another person wrote.

"Russell Wilson wasted Pete Carroll's prime," a Seahawks fan joked.

The Broncos will be back in action on Oct. 17 against the Chargers.

We'll see if Wilson can silence his critics with a bounce-back performance.