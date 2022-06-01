Russell Wilson Picked Off On First Play: NFL World Reacts

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's first day of organized team activities with the Denver Broncos didn't start on the right foot.

It turns out second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II intercepted a pass from Wilson and took it to the house. The rest of the defense was amped up to see the former No. 9 pick make a play of that magnitude.

Though this doesn't really mean all that much in the grand scheme of things, there are fans overreacting to Wilson's interception in OTAs.

Broncos fans, however, aren't worried. In fact, they want the defense and offense to keep battling during OTAs.

"These are the things that will make the offense and defense better," one fan tweeted. "Pick him again Pat!"

"Practice is where you get better," another fan wrote. "We should not be celebrating this but rather look at Russ and how he always responds. He’s going to compete and feeds off things like a pick or a loss."

There are also people wondering if we'll see Surtain go from a promising rookie to an All-Pro cornerback in Year 2.

On paper, the Broncos have the talent to make some noise in the AFC.

It'll take time for Denver to reach its full ceiling though, especially since it has a first-year head coach in Nathaniel Hackett. With that said, there'll be plenty of rough moments in practice that could eventually lead to glorious ones on Sundays.