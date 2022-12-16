Russell Wilson Reacts To Being Ruled Out, Despite Passing Concussion Protocol

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Despite clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out for Week 15.

The Broncos have decided to roll with Brett Rypien at quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Following practice on Friday, Wilson addressed his status for this weekend. Although he'd prefer to be on the field competing with his teammates, he understands why the coaching staff made this decision.

"Obviously, for me, I always want to be out on the field. I believe in competing and being out there on the field no matter what the circumstances are," Wilson said. "I’m an old school quarterback in that sense, that you have to be out there. I think at the same time it was a collective decision by the organization. They wanted to let me get some extra rest. I think Ryp’s [Rypien] going to be ready to rock and roll and our team. Guys had a great week at practice."

Wilson added that he's going to do everything he can to support his teammates on the sideline and in the locker room.

This has been a challenging year for Wilson to say the least. Not only are the Broncos struggling to win games, he's having the worst statistical season of his career.

Perhaps a week off will allow Wilson to recharge his batteries and get back to playing at an elite level.