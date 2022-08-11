Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season.

Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started.

On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how much of a blow it was to see Patrick get hurt.

“It was devastating just to see him go down,” Wilson said. “Made a great catch and he was accelerating, finishing the play, and [his] knee gave out.

“Tim has been a true pro. Ever since I’ve gotten here, just a true pro. Leader in the locker room, a leader on the field, a leader in every way he’s gone about it. He’s still staying positive, he’s still staying upbeat. He’ll come back stronger.”

Patrick originally made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2018. He had been a starter the last two seasons, and led Denver in touchdown receptions last year with five.

He had surgery earlier this week to repair the torn ACL and could be back for OTAs next spring.

With Patrick now out, KJ Hamler projects to be the Broncos' No. 3 wideout alongside Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

[ Pro Football Talk ]