Russell Wilson Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos their head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after only 15 games. Hackett didn't last one full season.

Russell Wilson's poor play is arguably the biggest reason why the 4-11 Broncos failed spectacularly this year. If Wilson had played better--or Hackett knew how to coax better play out of him--Denver would have fared much better and likely wouldn't have had to fire its coach.

Speaking with reporters today, Wilson expressed his respect and admiration for Hackett, while lamenting the role he played in the coach's dismissal.

"This season has been a season we never thought was going to happen the way it did," Wilson said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. "He was a guy who put all his time and effort into us...I think that he's an amazing coach, one of the better minds I've been around.

"The reality is, I wish I could have played better for him,"

Prior to being hired by the Broncos last offseason, Hackett spent three years with the Green Bay Packers as their offensive coordinator. He should have an opportunity on another NFL staff in 2023, whether as an OC or an offensive assistant.

In the meantime, the Broncos will look for a new head coach, one who can maximize Wilson's talents.