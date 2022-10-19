Russell Wilson Reveals If He Plans To Play This Sunday

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Following the Denver Broncos' loss on Monday night, it was announced that Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury.

After receiving Wilson's MRI results, the Broncos listed him as day-to-day.

Despite suffering this injury, Wilson has his sights set on playing this Sunday against the New York Jets.

“I’m doing everything that I can to get ready to roll. That’s always my mentality,” Wilson said, via Zac Stevens. “If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try and do everything I can to be ready.”

Wilson's hamstring injury apparently affected his performance in the second half of Monday's game.

"I kind of scrambled to move around on one - I had to throw it away - it kind of got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,'' Wilson said. "Just tried to play through it ... just trying to find a way to win the game.''

This season hasn't been very kind to Wilson, who has 1,442 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games.

Denver should announce Wilson's official status for Week 7 on Friday.