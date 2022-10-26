Russell Wilson Reveals What He Told Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb About Trade Rumors

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Over the past week, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and edge rusher Bradley Chubb have been mentioned in trade rumors.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk actually reported this week that Denver will most likely deal Chubb if it suffers another loss in Week 8.

With rumors swirling about Chubb and Jeudy, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has decided to reach out to his teammates about this matter.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Wilson told Chubb and Jeudy they shouldn't be offended by the trade rumors. If anything, it shows that teams are interested in them because they're game-changers.

Chubb, a former first-round pick out of NC State, has been very productive this year. He has 24 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Jeudy, meanwhile, has 24 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Chubb is on the final year of his deal with the Broncos, whereas Jeudy has two more years of team control remaining on his contract.

The Broncos will have important decisions to make on Chubb and Jeudy before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.