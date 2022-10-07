Russell Wilson Shares Honest Reaction To His Performance

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

It's not hard to wrap your head around the idea that Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos their game on Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson completed a season-low 54-percent of his passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns but two interceptions. The second interception with just over two minutes remaining opened the door for the Colts to tie the game and force overtime. His unsuccessful redzone drive after the Colts scored a field goal at the start of overtime sealed the loss.

After the game, Wilson conceded that he cost the Broncos the game. He pledged to play better and cut down on the interceptions.

“It’s very simple,” Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play better... Throwing two interceptions can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

The Broncos quarterback asserted that "adversity is temporary" and would not be discouraged or allow himself to get into a downward spiral.

“I don’t know any other way,” he said. “I’m always going to choose to understand that adversity is temporary.”

Russell Wilson can apologize all he wants, but the fact of the matter is he has not come close to being what the Broncos expected him to be when they made that blockbuster trade for him earlier this year.

Through five games Wilson is completing less than 60 percent of his passes - a first in his career - with the lowest touchdown percent of his career.

The Broncos have the second-worst offense in the NFL in both scoring and yardage and would probably be 0-5 right now were it not for their top five defense which has held opponents to a combined 19 points in their two wins.

Wilson needs to right the ship quickly if he wants to avoid being booed every time he steps onto the field.