Russell Wilson 'Taking The Night Off' In Preseason Opener: Fans React

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Sometimes, even the most veteran of quarterbacks play in the preseason if they're playing for a new team. However, Russell Wilson is "taking the night off."

Wilson suited up in pads and even warmed up in the Broncos' preseason opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys tonight. Unfortunately, that was the last we saw of him.

The veteran quarterback is taking the night off. An unfortunate development for those hoping to see Wilson throw his first pass in a Broncos uniform.

"Meanwhile in Denver: Russell Wilson is taking the night off, not playing in the Broncos' first preseason game tonight at home vs Dallas. Not like there's a QB competition in Denver to settle," said Gregg Bell.

It's a bit surprising Russell Wilson didn't want to play a series or two with his new teammates. Hopefully he participates at some point during the preseason.



"Drew lock would never take the night off," one fan wrote.

"Haha! True," another fan commented. "Do you think he’ll take any snaps in the preseason?"

Josh Johnson got the start for the Broncos in Wilson's place.

Catch the Broncos-Cowboys preseason game right now on NFL Network.