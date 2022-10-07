Look: Russell Wilson's Final Comment During Press Conference Going Viral

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a terrible performance on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing the game with zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a costly incompletion in overtime.

Wilson immediately owned up to his mistakes during his press conference.

"It's very simple -- at the end of the day I've got to be better, I've got to play better," Wilson said, via ESPN. "The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives. ... At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can't happen. Can't happen. I let the team down tonight."

Even though Wilson took accountability, NFL fans are still crushing him for the way he handled his press conference.

That's because Wilson ended Thursday night's press conference with the catchphrase "Broncos Country, let's ride."

Broncos fans don't want to hear this after Wilson has an abysmal performance.

The Broncos invested so much draft capital and money in Wilson. They want to start seeing results.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Wilson is completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Wilson will try to have a bounce-back performance when the Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.