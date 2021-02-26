The Spun

Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Spoke With 1 NFL Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick drops back to pass for the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has already played for eight different teams over the course of his NFL career. Will he join a ninth franchise this offseason? It certainly sounds like that’s a possibility for the journeyman quarterback.

According to Woody Paige, the Denver Broncos are showing interest in Fitzpatrick. They reportedly had conversations with the unrestricted free agent this month.

“I recently tweeted that I believe [Drew] Lock would be back with a veteran free agent signed,” Paige wrote on Twitter. “My choices were Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick. They have spoken to Fitzpatrick.”

Denver would be an interesting landing spot for Fitzpatrick, who could potentially beat out Drew Lock in a quarterback competition.

Fitzpatrick finished this past season with 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Broncos have also been linked to Deshaun Watson this offseason, but they can’t do much on that front if the Houston Texans refuse to trade him.

Going into the 2021 season with Lock and a veteran quarterback isn’t the worst plan in the world. Either the Broncos would get the best out of Lock and see what he can do when he’s playing up to his potential, or they would rely on an older signal-caller like Fitzpatrick to manage their star-studded receiving corps.

We’d imagine that Denver won’t be the only team showing interest in Fitzpatrick this offseason.


