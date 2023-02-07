Sean Payton Reveals His Historic Goal As NFL Head Coach

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 06: New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton fields questions from the media during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center on February 06, 2023 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Believe it or not, no head coach in NFL history has won a Super Bowl with two different teams. It appears Sean Payton has his sights set on becoming the first coach to accomplish this feat.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Payton discussed a plethora of topics regarding the next chapter of his career. Last week, the Saints traded him to the Broncos in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Payton, 59, led the Saints to a Super Bowl during the 2009 season.

During this Monday's media session, Payton revealed that he looks forward to the challenge of winning a title with the Broncos.

"No coach has ever won a Super Bowl with two different teams. Here we are in 2023, it’s never happened," Payton said, via Mike Klis. "But no one has won a Super Bowl with two different teams. I like those kind of things."

The Broncos have a lot of talent on their roster, make no mistake about it. However, their are legitimate concerns at the quarterback position.

If the Broncos are going to contend sooner than later, Payton will need to revitalize Russell Wilson's career. The veteran signal-caller had just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.