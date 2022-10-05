Sean Payton Reveals His Ideas To Help Russell Wilson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Through four weeks, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense have not clicked.

There are likely several reasons why this is the case, but former Saints head coach Sean Payton wasn't concerned about those during his appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Show" on Tuesday.

Instead, Payton offered some potential solutions to the problem which might help Wilson and the Broncos get on track.

“I’d want a cut up of all Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field, and I’d want to see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with,” Payton said. “Like, I know that they did a great job in Seattle of bringing him off of a naked boot[leg] and then pulling up and we all saw that like throw back to [receiver Tyler] Lockett across the field where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air. Then, I’d want to look at another film of his red-zone touchdown passes inside the 20. And so what I’m asking for from assistants, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits and to make sure we have those song lyrics available. And if not, let’s put them in.”

These aren't revolutionary ideas, and if we're being honest, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have done this already during the offseason. Maybe he did, and it hasn't mattered.

But what makes Payton's comments noteworthy is the fact that many expect the former coach-turned-analyst to return to the sideline in 2023. If the Broncos make Hackett a one-and-done coach, Payton could be mentioned as a possibility.

[ Pro Football Talk ]