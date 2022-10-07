NFL Hall Of Famer Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe called out Russell Wilson during this Friday's episode of Undisputed.

Wilson had an abysmal performance on Thursday night against the Colts. Not only did he throw two interceptions, he missed a wide-open receiver for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Despite how poorly he played, Wilson finished Thursday's press conference by saying "Broncos Country, let's ride."

Let's just say Sharpe wasn't a fan of that comment.

"Every time I turn around, 'Broncos Country, let's ride.' Bruh, the car broke down," Sharpe said. "You're not riding, you're walking. So how the hell are you gonna talk about 'let's ride.' Your car broke down. Either you're out of gas or the car needs repairs. Either way, Russell Wilson has got to play better."

Sharpe wasn't the only analyst who bashed Wilson this Friday morning. NFL Network's Kyle Brandt also called out the star quarterback.

"I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league," Brandt said. "I think Russell Wilson is a poser. And that doesn't mean he is a bad person. Actually, he is a good person. I think he tries to be something that he is not. And when you make the $245 million you either gotta be a really great guy with the locker room who loves you or you gotta be an amazing player."

If Wilson wants to silence all his critics, he'll need to step up. As of now though, he's simply not living up to expectations in Denver.