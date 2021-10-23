Sports Media World Reacts To Saturday’s NFL Trade

On Saturday afternoon, college football took center stage, but the NFL showed it was still king of the news cycle.

While college football was going on around the country, two NFL teams consummated a trade that stole the headlines. The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings agreed to a trade, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“Trade! The Vikings are sending DE/OLB Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2022 seventh-round pick, pending a physical, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted.

The trade was a necessity for the Broncos, who may have lost star pass rusher Von Miller for a little while. It’s not the sexiest trade, though, which was noted by fans after the news broke.

“This might be the lowest level of compensation I’ve ever seen in a trade,” NFL insider Albert Breer said. “The Vikings are moving their lowest pick in 2023 up a year in exchange for Weatherly.”

“Not quite the trade I was hoping they’d make but still a TOTAL blockbuster,” Drew Magary said sarcastically.

Weatherly, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, hasn’t been much of a factor for the Vikings so far this year. He has just nine tackles through the first six games of the 2021 season.

Denver has been dealing with a brutal amount of injuries to its linebackers corps so far this season. Adding another outside linebacker can’t hurt at this point.