On Thursday night, the NFL world learned that former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away. He was only 33 years old.

Thomas, a former first-round pick from the 2010 NFL Draft, started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. In 125 games with the Broncos, the Georgia Tech product caught 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns.

In 2018, the Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans. Once the season came to an end, he signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. He then closed out his NFL career on the New York Jets.

Once the news broke about Thomas, several NFL stars went on social media to share their thoughts on the former All-Pro wideout.

“Heartbroken,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted. “#RIP Young Legend. Demaryius Thomas.”

“Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas,” former Broncos teammate Tim Tebow said. “So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life.”

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

“Devastating news,” former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said. “I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many.”

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post shared a video of Thomas playing basketball with little kids. It was a heartwarming video that showed what type of person he was off the field.

“Most people saw what Demaryius Thomas could do on the field,” Jhabvala wrote. “Off the field, he was even more special. These are just some of the videos I still have on my phone that swore I never would delete. Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest.”

Most people saw what Demaryius Thomas could do on the field. Off the field, he was even more special. These are just some of the videos I still have on my phone that swore I never would delete. Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest. pic.twitter.com/E1UIXigpIJ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021

Thomas’ legacy will live on for years to come.

Our thoughts are with the Thomas family during this difficult time.