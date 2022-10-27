Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject.

During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos.

Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center.

"He looks bad," Smith said. "This offense looks horrible. It's dead last in the National Football League in points, dead last. Their record is 2-5. In seven games, they've scored 100 points. The offense is bad."

Smith wasn't done talking about Wilson and the Broncos.

"You wanted to be the guy, you wanted to pull the strings, you wanted to be let loose, you wanted to be unleashed," he continued. "And here we are looking at you this way. ... You look bad, my brother! And there are people who have no use for you."

Wilson received a five-year, $245 million extension from the Broncos prior to the start of the season.

Through Week 7, Wilson is completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.