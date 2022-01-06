Teddy Bridgewater Announces Decision On His NFL Future

Teddy Bridgewater’s season was cut short due to a concussion that he suffered in mid-December. Despite suffering such a scary injury, the veteran quarterback isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.

In an interview with Mike Klis of 9News, Bridgewater revealed why he’ll continue to play football.

“I always say every time I get hit or every time I hit the ground, I ask God, ‘Why am I doing this?’’’ Bridgewater said, via Mike Klis. “Then when I get up and come to work on a Wednesday and see these guys working hard, that’s why you do it. The interactions you have with the guys in the locker room. The smiles you get to put on a fan’s face. The feeling of competing. That’s why you do this.”

When asked if he plans on playing football next season, Bridgewater responded, “Yeah, definitely.”

The injury that Bridgewater suffered in December was scary to watch, there’s no doubt. However, it’s great to hear that he’s coming back.

There aren’t many players in the NFL as well-respected as Bridgewater. He has shown that he’s a caring individual who does his best to give back to the community.

Bridgewater was efficient in his first season with the Broncos, completing 66.9 percent of his pass attempts. He finished the regular season with 3,052 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It’s unclear if Bridgewater will be part of the Broncos’ future plans.