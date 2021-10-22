Teddy Bridgewater Has Blunt Reaction To Latest Broncos Loss

Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos began the 2021 season with such promise, jumping out to a 3-0 start. Since then, it’s been all downhill for Vic Fangio’s squad.

On Thursday night, the Broncos were unable to defeat a Cleveland Browns team that was missing Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield.

Following the loss, Bridgewater spoke to the media about the Broncos’ recent slump. He believes the responsibility falls on the offense to come out hot and set the tone for each game.

“We’ve got to start better,” Bridgewater said, via the Broncos’ official site. “We’ve got to stay on the field and do a better job of staying on the field. We just can’t wait until the second half. We’ve got to come out playing fast and make our opponents feel us. You watch us today, it’s the same story it’s been some of the past couple weeks. We’ve just got to get a lot of things fixed.”

Bridgewater struggled in the first half, completing 7-for-10 for 58 yards and an interception. In the second half, however, he had 129 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Despite losing their past four games, the Broncos aren’t ready to make a change at quarterback. Fangio confirmed that Bridgewater will remain the team’s starter during his postgame press conference.