Teddy Bridgewater Sums Up Mindset On Quarterback Competition

Right before this year’s NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. All it took was a sixth-round draft pick to acquire the veteran quarterback.

Bridgewater didn’t have a strong 2020 season with the Panthers, as he finished with 3,733 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Those numbers, however, are actually better than the ones Drew Lock posted for the Broncos.

Although there will be a slight adjustment period for Bridgewater since he’s learning a new system, he seems very excited about this opportunity in Denver.

"New beginning, new opportunities and just an opportunity just to come in," Bridgewater said, via the Broncos' official website. "It's a great football team, some great pieces here. And I think I have the opportunity to come in and fit right in with those guys." "It's a talented football team, and it has so many pieces. I'm just glad to be a part of what they're doing around here." As for the upcoming quarterback competition, Bridgewater believes it'll bring out the best in him and Lock. "Competition makes us all better as human beings. In the end, you look back and you realize you form relationships and bonds with different guys through competition. You learn a lot about the guy you're competing against, the guy you're competing with. So I'm looking forward to this opportunity, making the best of it and just going out there and taking it one day at a time."

While the Broncos’ offense would probably have more upside with Lock under center, Bridgewater provides more efficiency and stability.

We’ll find out who’ll win the starting job for Denver in the coming months.