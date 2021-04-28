Report: What Teddy Bridgewater Trade Means For The NFL Draft

We’ve seen serious quarterback movement already during this offseason, and that is before we have at least five young QBs go in the first round of tomorrow’s NFL Draft. The latest deal sends veteran Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick.

Bridgewater turned in a pretty middling season with the Panthers, who brought him in after his strong 2019 season as Drew Brees’ backup with the New Orleans Saints. In 15 games, he threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, throwing completing 69.1-percent of his throws for 7.6 yards per attempt.

The Panthers were clearly not sold on his long term status as an NFL starter, and traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold earlier this month. Now, Bridgewater is heading to Denver to battle it out with another Darnold-esque young quarterback, Drew Lock.

Of course, neither may be the team’s answer at the position. The Denver Broncos have the No. 9 pick in tomorrow’s NFL Draft, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others, this Teddy Bridgewater trade does not mean they won’t take a quarterback there, if the right player is available for them.

Panthers are trading to QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, as @TomPelissero reported. Panthers paying Bridgewater $7 million, Broncos paying him $3 million, per source. Trade does not take Denver out of QB market Thursday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

Interestingly, it has been reported that the Panthers are basically in the same spot with Darnold now assuming the role as QB1. Carolina is said to still be looking at quarterbacks with their No. 8 pick, one spot in front of the Broncos.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets, and San Francisco 49ers are set to make the first three picks of the NFL Draft quarterbacks on Thursday night. The Atlanta Falcons, Panthers, and Broncos could all take signal callers in the top 10, and other teams like the New England Patriots and Washington Football Team have been rumored as trade-up candidates for the top five QBs. Throw in teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the back of the draft, and it could be the most quarterback-heavy first round in memory.

Buckle up NFL fans. We should have an exciting day on our hands tomorrow.

