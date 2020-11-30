The Broncos Are Signing A New Quarterback

The Denver Broncos added some much-needed depth at the quarterback position Monday evening.

The Broncos are just 24 hours removed from a disastrous 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Denver was without all four of its typical quarterbacks because of one positive test (Jeff Driskel) and subsequent contact tracing (Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles).

Head coach Vic Fangio called up practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to start at quarterback yesterday. Hinton spent time at the position during his days at Wake Forest, but receiver is his true position (and it showed on Sunday). He completed just one of his nine pass attempt for 13 yards and threw just two interceptions.

The Broncos need some depth at the quarterback position. It appears help is on the way. Denver has signed quarterback Kyle Shurmur – son of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur – per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos are signing former Chiefs' QB Kyle Shurmur, who also is the son of Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur, per source. The younger Shurmur needs to pass through COVID protocols, but he is on track to work with his father and the Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Kyle Shurmur spent the 2019 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He even won a Super Bowl ring. But Kansas City released him earlier this year.

Shurmur’s spent the better portion of the year as an volunteer assistant coach at Vanderbilt, his alma mater. It now looks like he’ll get another shot in the NFL, this time joining his father in Denver.

Depending on the timeline, Shurmur may wind up getting the start at quarterback for the Broncos. Denver plays Shurmur’s former team – the Chiefs – this Sunday.