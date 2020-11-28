The Broncos Have 1 ‘Possible’ QB For Sunday’s Game

The Denver Broncos are the talk of the NFL world Saturday afternoon.

All four of the Broncos actual quarterbacks won’t suit up on Sunday. Backup Jeff Driskel tested positive on Thursday. All three of Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have been deemed “high-risk” and contact tracing will hold them out of Sunday’s game.

So where do the Broncos go from here? Running back Royce Freeman is deemed the “emergency quarterback,” but he doesn’t exactly have much experience. His lone pass in the last couple years came on a 26-yard trick-play touchdown pass to Marcus Mariota during his days at Oregon.

While Freeman’s has gained plenty of steam to be the team’s starter, the Broncos may be heading in a different direction. Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton – a former Wake Forest quarterback – is being floated around as a potential option for Denver tomorrow afternoon.

All three Broncos QBs have been ruled out. One possible QB: Kendall Hinton. He's on Broncos practice squad as WR but he was a three-year starting QB at Wake Forest. (Won't be coach Rob Calabrese. League won't allow, I'm told). — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 28, 2020

This makes much more sense than the Royce Freeman rumors. If Freeman lines up at quarterback, he’ll essentially be running the wildcat, which won’t prove very successful against the Saints defense.

Kendall Hinton could provide a bit of a threat in the passing game. He completed 53 percent of his passes for 1,504 yards and eight touchdowns compared to seven picks during his time with the Demon Deacons.

The 6-foot, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback could get the start for the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Freeman looks like the backup option at this point.