The Broncos Officially Waived 5 Players On Tuesday

At the start of January, the Denver Broncos announced that John Elway would step down as general manager and become the president of football operations. The front office then decided to make George Paton its new general manager, and it’s evident that he’s wasting no time in his new role.

Denver announced on Tuesday that it has parted ways wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett and offensive tackle Darrin Paulo.

None of these are considered eye-popping moves, but give credit to Paton for quickly getting to work and tweaking his roster.

Holder had the biggest role during the 2020 season out of the five players that were waived this afternoon, appearing in eight games.

We've waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 2, 2021

The main concern for the Broncos’ front office this offseason will be to figure out their quarterback situation.

Drew Lock was very disappointing this past season, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He’s been wildly inconsistent thus far in the NFL, so 2021 could be a make-or-break year for him.

In the event that Paton isn’t sold on Lock, he could consider taking a new quarterback with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Paton will have some tough decisions to make this offseason, but he seems more than ready for the challenge.