The Broncos Signed A New Linebacker On Thursday

The Denver Broncos made an exchange of linebackers on Thursday afternoon.

Denver signed rookie Jeremiah Gemmel and designed Barrington Wade as waived/injured. Gemmel had previously been with the San Francisco 49ers after being released earlier this week.

A three-year starter at UNC, Gemmel earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2021. He posted 75 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Gemmel posted two tackles in the 49ers' first preseason game, but was still cut when the team moved trimmed its roster to 80 players on Tuesday.

The Broncos have one more preseason game left--against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday--so Gemmel will only have one opportunity to leave a mark on his new team.

All 32 NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.