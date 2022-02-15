The Denver Broncos Announced 3 More Coaching Hires

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett continues to fill out his coaching staff. The team announced three more hires today.

Denver has named Villanova defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Ola Adams its new assistant defensive backs coach and tabbed Cal director of recruiting operations Derek Haithcock to be the assistant to the head coach.

Additionally, John Vieira has been brought in as the Broncos’ new instructional designer, a position he held in Green Bay, where he worked alongside Hackett.

Per the team, via NBC Sports’ Peter King, Vieira’s job description is “a coach for his coaches, a teacher for his teachers on the Broncos coaching staff. [Head Coach Nathaniel] Hackett is eying an expert in education and technology who will work with each coach to improve engagement with players by learning different and more technologically advanced teaching methods.”

Last week, the Broncos announced multiple assistant coaching hires, including former NFL head coach Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant. Earlier this month, the team hired Justin Outten as its offensive coordinator.

Hackett, meanwhile, was hired to replace Vic Fangio after spending the last three seasons as the Packers’ offensive coordinator. Hackett has also served as offensive coordinator for the Bills and Jaguars.