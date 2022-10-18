The MRI Results For Russell Wilson Are Reportedly In

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson came away from last night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a balky hamstring.

Wilson had an MRI performed today, and the results are reportedly in. The veteran signal caller is considered "day-to-day," but there's definite concern around his condition.

"It’s a real injury, and he’s in real pain. But he is pushing to play," tweeted NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "The #Broncos will continue to evaluate his progress on a short week."

Wilson and the Broncos fell to 2-4 on the season with last night's 19-16 loss at SoFi Stadium. Denver's offense has been abysmal through six games, and currently finds itself in last in the NFL in points per game (15.2).

Despite the struggles, the Broncos don't want to go into a game against the 4-2 New York Jets with Brett Rypien as their starting quarterback. They are hoping to have Wilson available.

Broncos-Jets will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.