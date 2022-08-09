The NFL Officially Has A New Richest Owner Today

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos officially have a new ownership group, led by former Wal-Mart CEO Rob Walton.

With Walton's purchase of the team locked in, the 77-year-old son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton is now the richest owner in the NFL.

Walton's net worth is somewhere in the $60-70 billion range, depending on where you look. Whatever the exact figure is, he is head and shoulders above the rest of his fellow owners.

David Tepper of the Panthers, who had been the richest owner in the league until Walton came along, is worth "only" 16.7 billion.

Walton's personal wealth aside, Broncos fans are most concerned with how the team will perform under his watch.

Denver has not posted a winning record since 2016 and hasn't reached the postseason since winning Super Bowl L more than six years ago.

There's reason to believe both of those droughts will end this year though with the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson.