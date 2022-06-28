The NFL World Is Celebrating John Elway On Tuesday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 18: Executive vice president and general manager John Elway of the Denver Broncos is recognized during the pregame ceremony as his jersey number is retired before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

NFL fans around the country are honoring legendary quarterback John Elway this Tuesday. That's because the two-time Super Bowl champion is celebrating his 62nd birthday.

Elway finished his NFL career with 51,475 passing yards and 300 touchdowns. He was the MVP of the league in 1987 and was named to the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

A little over a decade after his playing career came to an end, Elway became the general manager of the Denver Broncos. He was then named the president of football operations in 2021.

The NFL world is celebrating Elway's birthday this Tuesday by sharing highlights from his time on the field. The former Stanford star was truly a special talent.

Elway is hopeful this will be one of his best years yet as an executive for the Broncos. That's certainly possible considering the team acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.

The Broncos will kick off the 2022 season on the road against the Seahawks.