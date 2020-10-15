Thursday Update For Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

After being charged with a DUI earlier this week, Broncos RB Melvin Gordon could be facing some discipline from the NFL. But that doesn’t appear to be stopping him from preparing for Denver’s Week 6 tilt against the New England Patriots.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Gordon was back at practice for the Broncos on Thursday. He was held out of practice on Wednesday following the aforementioned DUI charge.

Gordon was reportedly going 71 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Tuesday when he was pulled over. According to 9News, Gordon then failed a field sobriety test and was arrested afterwards.

Per the report, Gordon contacted Broncos GM John Elway to apologize for what happened. But that didn’t stop head coach Vic Fangio from holding him out of practice while the team sorted things out.

The fact that Gordon is back at practice seems to be a pretty good indicator that Denver is satisfied with what he told them.

But possible discipline from the NFL still looms ahead of his November court date.

Melvin Gordon is Denver’s leading rusher on the season. He has 281 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

With starter Phillip Lindsay still sidelined with a foot injury, the Broncos will be relying on Gordon to stay available.

After being forced into a Week 5 bye, the Broncos will be playing in 12 straight weeks. The sooner Gordon gets his legal situation resolved, the better it’ll be for Denver.