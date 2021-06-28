Three picks before the Denver Broncos infamously picked Tim Tebow in the 2010 NFL Draft, they took wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. And while Tebow’s NFL career is poised to get restarted, Thomas’ is now over.

Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement today and is being honored by the Broncos. Among the many to congratulate Thomas on retirement is Tebow, who had a message for him.

Taking to Twitter, Tebow congratulated him on an incredible career. He praised Thomas for making the lives of so many people better and for learning so much from him during their time together in Denver.

“DT, my man, what’s up buddy? I just wanted to say congratulations on an amazing career,” Tebow said. He then described all of the ways in which Thomas made his NFL career better before adding, “You made other people’s lives better because they were in your presence.”

“You made other people’s lives better because they were in your presence.” @TimTebow on Demaryius Thomas: pic.twitter.com/as8mHVYKVE — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2021

Between 2012 and 2017, Demaryius Thomas started all 96 games, recording 575 receptions for 7,819 yards and 51 touchdowns. Most of that production came with Peyton Manning throwing him the football.

Thomas would make five Pro Bowls and earn two All-Pro selections, along with a Super Bowl ring from Super Bowl 50.

But perhaps his most famous play came in the 2011 postseason with Tim Tebow at quarterback. In overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thomas took an 80-yard pass from Tebow to the house for a game-winning touchdown.

From there, Thomas would enjoy great career while Tebow would be out of the league within a few years.

Now Tebow is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars while Thomas is retiring. What a year.