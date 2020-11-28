The Spun

Tim Tebow Is Trending Following Tonight’s Broncos News

Tim Tebow kneeling on the football field in his Denver Broncos uniform.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Tim Tebow #15 of the Denver Broncos prays before a game against the Detroit Lions at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are in need of a quarterback.

Saturday night, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos will be without all of their QBs on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

“All the QBs on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN. None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source,” Schefter reported.

“Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source. Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints.”

Enter: Tim Tebow trending on social media.

Now, NFL rules will not allow for Tebow to be signed tonight and eligible to play on Sunday. The league has strict COVID-19 protocols that would prevent that.

Still, fans are wishing that they could see Tebow lining up under center one more time.

The Broncos have had success without throwing the ball before. Denver completed just two passes in a win with Tebow behind center.

We’ll be surprised if that happens tomorrow, though.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


