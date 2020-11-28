Tim Tebow Is Trending Following Tonight’s Broncos News

The Denver Broncos are in need of a quarterback.

Saturday night, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos will be without all of their QBs on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

“All the QBs on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN. None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source,” Schefter reported.

“Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source. Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints.”

Enter: Tim Tebow trending on social media.

Now, NFL rules will not allow for Tebow to be signed tonight and eligible to play on Sunday. The league has strict COVID-19 protocols that would prevent that.

Still, fans are wishing that they could see Tebow lining up under center one more time.

Tim Tebow showing up to John Elway’s office tonight pic.twitter.com/Ypotvni0IB — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 28, 2020

The only correct answer here is Tim Tebow. — Kat Dunn 👽 (@itskathryndunn) November 28, 2020

The Broncos have had success without throwing the ball before. Denver completed just two passes in a win with Tebow behind center.

For what it's worth, the #Broncos actually beat the #Chiefs in the 2010s with only 2 completed passes. The score was 17-10. Tim Tebow was the QB. pic.twitter.com/xPNO9hUlJI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2020

We’ll be surprised if that happens tomorrow, though.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.