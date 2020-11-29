Troubling Details Emerge From The Broncos’ QB Situation

Troubling details are starting to emerge concerning the Broncos’ current quarterback situation.

Denver announced on Saturday afternoon it will starting practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback. Why? Jeff Driskel tested positive on Thursday, and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all deemed “high-risk.”

We’re starting to receive further details concerning the Broncos’ quarterback situation. Lindsay Jones of The Athletic has learned several Broncos quarterbacks ignored protocol.

“An NFL source told The Athletic that the other QBs were not forthcoming during contact tracing interviews about exposure, they spent extensive time together without masks and didn’t consistently wear their tracking devices,” Jones reports, via Twitter.

Keep up with all the NFL/COVID news at @TheAthletic: pic.twitter.com/Ha47mIsDJj — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) November 29, 2020

If true, Denver could be facing a massive punishment from the league. The NFL doesn’t take these situations lightly. Roger Goodell will likely investigate all the details surrounding this current situation.

The NFL’s decision not to cancel Denver’s game this weekend is also a pretty clear indication of the league’s stance. If a team breaks protocol, it’s not going to help it out by canceling a game. Instead, the Broncos will have to pay the price of breaking protocol.

Denver will reportedly start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton on Sunday. Running back Royce Freeman is being deemed the emergency quarterback, just in case.

The quarterback-less Broncos play the Saints on Sunday. That could be the least of Denver’s problems if the NFL moves forward with an investigation of the team’s breaking protocol.