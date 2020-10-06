The Spun

Tuesday Update For Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers forces a fumble after hitting Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are still waiting on starting quarterback Drew Lock to return from injury. Lock has missed the last two games with a shoulder issue.

This afternoon, when the Broncos took the practice field, Lock was out with his teammates but not participating. 9News’ Mike Klis said the second-year pro was an observer on Tuesday.

Head coach Vic Fangio had previously stated that Lock had a “50-50” chance to play this Sunday. The Broncos will travel to New England to take on the Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET.

“I just need to see a healthy quarterback,” Fangio said of Lock. “I’m not going to put him out there unless he’s healthy, he can throw without hesitation, without altering his delivery and he’s very confident – and healthy – that he can go out there and play normal.”

Drew Lock injured his throwing shoulder in the Broncos‘ Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jeff Driskel started in his place against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, with Brett Rypien getting the nod in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Assuming Lock can’t go this weekend, Rypien would likely start again after helping Denver to its first win last Thursday.


