Update On Melvin Gordon Ahead Of Broncos-Patriots Game

The Denver Broncos will be shorthanded this weekend when they take on the New England Patriots. Even though Drew Lock might make his return to the starting lineup, Melvin Gordon will not be able to suit up for Week 6.

On Friday, the Broncos sent Gordon home from practice due to an illness. The team said Gordon’s illness was not related to COVID-19 and that he already tested negative for the virus.

Nonetheless, Gordon will not be on the field tomorrow with his team. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Pro Bowl running back did not travel with the team to New England because of his illness.

It’s been a rough week for Gordon, who was arrested for driving under the influence on Tuesday night. He was reportedly pulled over by the police for going 36 mph over the speed limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

RB Melvin Gordon will not travel with Broncos to NEw England because of illness, per source. Unfortunate but smart move by team during the COVID-19 pandemic. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 17, 2020

Some fans are speculating if Gordon is truly ill or if this is a form of discipline from the team.

Earlier this week, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio did admit that he was disappointed in Gordon’s recent actions.

“I didn’t want him to practice today until we get to the bottom of everything, get facts in order, before we weigh what to do in addition to league discipline,” Fangio told reporters on Wednesday. “Yeah, I am disappointed. There will be some consequences.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Gordon can suit up for next weekend’s showdown with the Chiefs.