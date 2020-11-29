There may not be a more interesting game on the schedule this week than the Broncos-Saints game later this afternoon. That’s not because it’s expected to be a competitive game, but simply because of how insane the Broncos lineup looks.

The Broncos are starting backup wide receiver Kendall Hinton after their entire QBs room was ruled out due to COVID-19. As a result, the betting line for the Broncos-Saints game is a lot more drastic than it was just a few days ago.

According to David Payne Purdum of ESPN Chalk, the final consensus betting line is in. The Saints are going to be 17-point favorites on the road, with an O/U of 36 points.

Surprisingly, it’s not even the biggest line of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs were 20-point favorites over the New York Jets just a few weeks ago. They easily covered that spread.

The fact that this game is being played in Denver – a notoriously tough stadium for visitors – may be the reason the line isn’t longer. If this game were being held in New Orleans, it might be a 22-24 point spread.

It would be stunning if Hinton can lead the Saints to more than 10 points on offense without some great field position.

Covering the spread would be one thing, but outright winning would be one of the biggest upsets in Broncos franchise history.

Is the betting line for Broncos-Saints too big, too small, or just right?