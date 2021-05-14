Veteran Broncos Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffers Torn ACL

You hate to hear about a player suffering a serious injury. But you almost hate it more when it happens in training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton tore his ACL today. The injury took place only a day after the Broncos tried finding a trade partner for him.

There were conflicting reports yesterday as to whether the Broncos had waived Hamilton or not. They were reportedly on the verge of letting him go before they started receiving trade interest.

Hamilton had 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos in 2020. In three NFL seasons he has 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the injury occurred while Hamilton was training away from the Broncos’ facilities. That will be a big problem if he tries to collect any injury money from the Broncos.

DaeSean Hamilton was a star at Penn State, shattering the Nittany Lions’ all-time receptions record in four years with the team. He earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2014.

The Denver Broncos were clearly impressed with his potential at the next level. They drafted Hamilton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Though starts have been hard to come by, Hamilton has shined in some big moments for the Broncos.

It will be a shame if this injury puts his NFL career on hold.