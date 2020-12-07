Vic Fangio Admits He Made A Mistake Against The Chiefs

There were a number of mistakes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos last night. But one in particular seems to be haunting Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Speaking to the media after the game, Fangio said that he regrets his decision to punt late in the game when his team trailed by three. He said that he hoped his defense could get a stop on Kansas City, giving them an extra chance to tie it. But instead, the defense allowed Kansas City to drive down the field for a field goal that iced the game.

“I gave it strong consideration,” Fangio said, via ProFootballTalk. “But, you know, at some point in the game, we’ve got to get a stop, and we weren’t able to. I mean, we held them to a field goal, but that made it a touchdown game and, you know, burned off some of the time there. So in retrospect, you know, should have probably gone for it, but I did give it serious thought.”

It was a costly decision for sure. That loss dropped the Broncos to 4-8 on the season – one loss away from playoff elimination and giving them their fourth straight year without a winning record.

Worse still, the loss has led to increased speculation that Fangio might get fired. Vic Fangio is now 11-17 as the Broncos head coach and his team is playing worse than last year.

The Broncos are on pace to give up over 400 points this season – their most in a decade. That’s far from what Broncos VP John Elway wanted when he hired the vaunted defensive coordinator.

The rest of the Broncos’ schedule isn’t too daunting with the Panthers, Bills, Chargers and Raiders still to play. There are opportunities for Fangio to get some redemption and finish the season strong.

For his own sake, he’s going to need to coach like he’s never coached before.