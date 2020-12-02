Vic Fangio Announces Punishment For Broncos Quarterbacks

As the Denver Broncos continue to figure out who will play quarterback for them in the games to come, they’re also dealing with the quarterbacks who failed to take COVID-19 seriously.

According to Kyle Newman of the Denver Post, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has punished quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles for not wearing masks during a meeting. The three quarterbacks have been fined an undisclosed amount for their violation.

That meeting ultimately exposed them to COVID-19, making them ineligible to play against the New Orleans Saints. With the entire QBs room depleted, the team was forced to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton instead.

The results of Hinton’s limited experience at the position and even more limited prep time were underwhelming. He wound up completing just one pass to his own receivers while throwing two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to the Saints.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are 4-7 nearing playoff elimination. With tough games against the Chiefs, Bills and Raiders still on the schedule, the COVID-19 issues in the QBs room is going to have serious consequences down the line.

This situation is why policies like mask-wearing in meetings were so important in the first place. No team can afford to take these kinds of risks and not suffer consequences.

There’s a lesson in this situation, and hopefully the Broncos and the rest of the NFL learns it.