Broncos Coach Asked About His Job Security After 4th-Straight Loss

If this is truly a make-or-break season for Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, he’s running out of time to prove that he’s the right man for the job.

Since jumping out to a 3-0 record, the Broncos have dropped their last four games. On Thursday night, they came up short against the Cleveland Browns despite the fact they were missing Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield.

On Friday afternoon, Fangio addressed the Broncos’ latest loss and his future with the team. When asked about his job security, he said “I’m not worried about my coaching status.”

This response is simply par for the course, as no one expected Fangio to say he’s worried about losing his job. However, the reality is he needs to turn things around fast to avoid ending up on the hot seat.

As for what needs to change in Denver, Fangio claims the coaching staff needs to do a better job of making in-game adjustments.

“We just have to play better, and we have to coach better,” Fangio said, via Sports Illustrated. “I do not want to be remiss in saying that. We have to coach better, and we have got to adjust to what we have right now.”

Fangio owns a 15-24 record as the head coach of the Broncos. That’s just not going to cut it in a “what have you done for me lately” league.