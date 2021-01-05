Vic Fangio Has A Blunt Comment On QB Drew Lock

One of the main issues the Denver Broncos need to take care of this offseason is figuring out who will be their quarterback for the 2021 season. Drew Lock has the potential to be a franchise quarterback, but right now he lacks the consistency.

Lock finished the 2020 season on a positive note, finishing with 339 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, that doesn’t erase all the poor performances he had in his second year.

The biggest concern regarding Lock is his inability to take care of the football. There were five different games this season where he threw at least two interceptions.

When asked if Lock will be the starting quarterback next season for the Broncos, head coach Vic Fangio said “He’s going to have to improve.”

Fangio did say that Lock “can be” Denver’s starter in 2021. His comments though make it clear that Lock has to show drastic improvements in the offseason.

Vic Fangio: Drew Lock "can be" the starting QB next year. "He's going to have to improve." — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 5, 2021

Although we won’t find out who will be the Broncos’ quarterback for a while, Lock did seem confident about his future with the franchise during his postgame press conference on Sunday.

“I am going to be my biggest critic and say I could have done a lot of things better,” Lock said, via ABC. “I will always be that way. Truthfully, as far as growth wise and making plays this year, taking care of the ball was the biggest thing. Without a doubt I feel like I can be the guy here. It’s a weird question to answer, but I know how comfortable I got with this offense.”