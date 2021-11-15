Vic Fangio Has Blunt Response To Question About QB Situation

The Denver Broncos saw their two-game winning streak come to an end in a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday. Starting QB Teddy Bridgewater was far from his best, which has head coach Vic Fangio addressing the situation at the position.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Fangio was asked if backup quarterback Drew Lock would get consideration to start during the Broncos’ Week 11 bye. But Fangio made it clear that there will be no moving on from Bridgewater.

“No. Teddy’s our quarterback,” Fangio said.

Bridgewater has been solid this season, but rather underwhelming overall. In 10 starts he has 2,389 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and five picks with a 69.2-percent completion rate.

But getting the ball in the end zone has been a problem over the last seven games. The Broncos are 2-5 since Week 4 and have averaged less than 18 points a game in that span.

The Denver Broncos’ schedule gets pretty intense after the bye. Five of their final seven games will be against their AFC West rivals and only one of those games will be against a team that currently has a losing record.

For Vic Fangio this QB situation is a pretty important one. He hasn’t reached the playoffs in two years with the team and there’s a chance that he’ll get fired if he misses them for a third time.

Teddy Bridgewater may be the man for now. But we could easily see Fangio reconsider that decision if the Ls keep stacking.

