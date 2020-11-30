Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Message For Broncos’ QBs

The Denver Broncos played today without any of the quarterbacks on their roster, and head coach Vic Fangio has made it clear who is at fault.

After the game, Fangio laid the responsibility for the Broncos’ situation squarely at the feet of his four QBs. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, and because the other three signal callers–Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles–did not follow mask-wearing protocol while in Driskel’s company, they were unable to play.

Fangio said he was “disappointed” and blamed the group for not being the “leaders” they count on them to be. He also took responsibility for not doing a good enough job “selling the protocols” on his players.

Denver was forced to start rookie practice squad wide receiver and former Wake Forest quarterback Kendall Hinton at QB today. Hinton went 1-for-9 passing for 13 yards and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Fangio: "I haven’t done a good enough job of selling the protocols to them when they’re on their own.

That’s on me." — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) November 30, 2020

Good on Fangio here. The players and coaches in the NFL are responsible for following whatever regulations are in place as the league forges on through the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can debate whether or not the league should have played this game–or should be playing at all–but the fact of the matter is, the NFL wants to finish the season.

It is on the guys around the league to do what they have to do for that to happen.