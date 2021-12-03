Vic Fangio Has Concerning Update On Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos could be shorthanded on offense for this Sunday’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Friday afternoon, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that running back Melvin Gordon is doubtful for this weekend’s game. He’s been dealing with a hip injury.

Gordon was not spotted on the field for the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media. That’s not a great sign for his availability heading into Sunday.

Despite not being in his prime anymore, Gordon is still a very productive tailback. He has 605 yards and five touchdowns on 135 carries this season.

In the event that Gordon can’t suit up for the Broncos, the bulk of the carries in the running game will go to Javonte Williams.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio calls RB Melvin Gordon doubtful to play Sunday night against the Chiefs. The Javonte Williams show. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 3, 2021

Williams was selected by the Broncos with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He certainly has the potential to be the feature back for Fangio’s squad.

Though he’s sharing reps with Gordon this season, Williams still has 568 rushing yards, 193 receiving yards and three touchdowns heading into Week 13.

Perhaps this weekend will be Williams’ breakout party. After all, there’s no better stage than Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Chiefs game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.